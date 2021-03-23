Baton Rouge Bowling Alley Closing After 62 Years

Circle Bowl, a Baton Rouge, La., bowling alley that’s been around for 62 years, will close on April 1. The longtime bowling alley made the announcement via Facebook, citing Covid “shutdowns, mandates and other restrictions” as the driving force behind the closure.

“It has not been easy on our guests, our employees, our company or our business,” they wrote, noting that the bowling alley was owned by Malco Theatres, “a movie theater chain with 34 locations that was hit even harder by the pandemic.”

Also in the post, which has been shared more than 1,300 times, the business said, “Shutting the doors on this iconic location is one of the hardest things we have ever had to do, but making lifetime friends, family and memories has been our privilege and pleasure.”

Visit www.circlebowlbr.com if you want to head there for one last bowl.