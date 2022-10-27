Barry Zelickson Starts Fun Across America Channel

Industry veteran Barry Zelickson, who sold his Big Thrill Factory in 2021, is back with Next Exit Entertainment, which recently launched Fun Across America, a YouTube channel featuring must-see spots for fun, attractions and food. Their first video showcased Pat Ciniello’s Headpinz.

Hosted by Nate Reinhart, Fun Across America will soon feature Fun Spot, Thr3 Jack, Spin, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, IAAPA and Give Kids The World Village, Extreme Sandbox, Ignite Esports Lounge, Ripley’s Believe It or Not and many more.

Zelickson said he started the channel as a way to stay active and relevant in the industry. “I always enjoyed the show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and thought, ‘Why wouldn’t it work for the entertainment center industry?’” he added. “We have the food plus entertainment.”

New episodes will be added every two weeks, so be sure to get subscribed today. (Click here to go directly to the channel.)

The December issue of RePlay will also include an interview with Zelickson about this new Fun Across America venture, so stay tuned for that as well.