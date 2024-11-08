Barcade Opening 10th Location This Spring

The original Barcade chain, this year celebrating its 20th anniversary, is working on its 10th location, set to open in spring 2025 in New York City’s Financial District.

The company posted on social media pictures from the inside of Barcade on Cortlandt Street, which is currently under construction.

Earlier this year, the company also updated their logo in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the first Barcade. They also shared pictures of the before and after of that original NYC location (below). The chain also has locations in Detroit, Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Visit www.barcade.com to see the operator’s other venues.