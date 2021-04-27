Bar in New Jersey Forced to Close for Summer

Shamrock Beef & Ale, a bar in Wildwood, N.J., will be closed for the entire summer for repeated violations of Covid-19 health and safety orders, CBS Philly reports. Under a negotiated settlement with the state, the business will have its liquor license suspended from May 1 through Sept. 30. They’ll reopen Oct. 1 instead of operating without the ability to serve alcohol.

According to the state’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), the Wildwood Police Department conducted a compliance inspection in November 2020 and ABC conducted another this March, where they found “numerous” violations that included not following social distancing requirements and failing to adhere to the then-10 p.m. curfew on indoor food and drink service.

“The significant suspension we’re announcing today sends a clear message that flouting Covid-19 public health measures will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “As the weather warms up, ABC will be keeping a close eye on clubs, bars and restaurants that attract summer crowds to make certain they’re doing their part to ensure patrons are enjoying themselves safely.”

However, one of the bar’s managers, Sara Ambrico, said that the business tried its best to comply with state regulation and spent thousands of dollars on modifications.

“We 110% tried to comply with every order and meet (Gov. Phil) Murphy’s restrictions,” she said. “We have a bar surrounded in plexiglass. We cut a hole in a bar that’s been here since 1937 to try to comply with the orders, and it’s never enough.” The bar also served a 100-day license suspension last year for previous Covid violations.