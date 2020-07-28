Bankrupt CEC Still Open for Business

As previously reported, CEC Entertainment and its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza affiliates filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection (Chapter 11) on June 24. The paucity in business, due to the pandemic, has been cited as the key reason.

But don’t write the company off. A statement to stakeholders received by RePlay insists that the corporation is still very much up and running, “and we’re planning to continue reopening more of our restaurants and arcades as governmental restrictions are lifted,” said its CEO David McKillips.

“During our first Chapter 11 hearing, the Court granted us authority to, among other things, pay employees and continue existing benefits programs, honor guest deposits, gift cards and other rewards programs; and continue operating our business in the ordinary course,” he added. By the way, stakeholders seeking further information are invited to call 877/-930-4313.