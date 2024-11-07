Bandai Namco Europe Supplies Topgolf Arcade

Topgolf’s Watford site in the U.K. has more than 20 new arcade games thanks to the team at Bandai Namco Amusement Europe, which recently installed the games with the Embed cashless system.

Following a £100,000 investment, the new space includes a wide range of carnival games and the latest video experiences like StepManiaX, World Football Pro and King Kong of Skull Island VR.

“We are committed to investing in our Watford venue and providing the very best offering to the local community,” said Adam Dukes, director of operations at Topgolf Watford. “Our newly expanded Topgolf Arcade provides exactly the kind of experience we seek to offer our players. It complements the Topgolf experience and enriches our venue as the ultimate entertainment destination.”