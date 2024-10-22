Bandai Namco, Embed Drive Carnival Concept

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe recently secured a partnership with Swingers, a golfing concept, at their West End London location. The venue, which is running on the Embed card system, also has branches stateside in Las Vegas, New York and Washington, D.C.

In London, they’ve introduced their unique brand of mini-golf and carnival-style redemption games, such as Skee-Ball, Whack-a-Mole, Ring Toss and Water Gun Fun.

“We’re thrilled to be involved in the launch of this creative new carnival concept by Swingers, the crazy golf club,” said Trevor Sutton, the complete solutions business director at Bandai Namco Amusement Europe. “By providing the award-winning Embed cashless system, along with servicing, we’re not only delivering on our strategy to be the preferred one-stop provider for operators, but we’re unlocking another dimension of fun for visitors to Swingers’ latest London premises.”

Visit www.swingers.club/uk/crazy-golf to learn more.