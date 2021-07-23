Bacta Welcomes New Increased Arcade Capacity

Bacta, which represents U.K. arcade operators, recently applauded the government for lifting Covid restrictions.

“We welcome Boris Johnson’s announcement this evening, which states that social distancing will come to an end on July 19,” they wrote. “The necessity to social distance has cut the capacity in our arcades and prevented people from enjoying our products in pubs, therefore this news will be a great relief to Bacta members.”

The group also noted that similar announcements were made for Wales specifically, though they were disappointed the restrictions weren’t set to lift until Aug. 7.