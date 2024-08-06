Bacta Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Bacta recently reported it will host the Autumn Coin-Op Show (ACOS) first night party as part of its year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary.

The special event will be held at The Prince Public House on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m., when the ACOS show closes. The venue is just a five minute walk from the ILEC Conference Centre, where the ACOS show is based.

“We are really proud to be hosting this valuable networking social event during ACOS,” said Joseph Cullis, vice president of Bacta. “It provides a great way to celebrate this important landmark anniversary for Bacta. We want to thank the industry for its support of the association and raise a glass to celebrate the future, which we feel is stronger than ever following strategic changes within the organization. Everyone who is attending or exhibiting at the ACOS show is welcome to join and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Click here to register.