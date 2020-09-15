Back to the Future Bar Appears in Fort Worth

The always-popular Back to the Future trilogy is now the scene at a Fort Worth, Texas bar called McFly’s Pub that includes retro arcade games, a 1950s jukebox and vintage furniture.

According to Pop!, fans of the movies (or those who love ‘80s-themed arcade bars) can enjoy the attractions and several Instagram-worthy murals depicting the most iconic Back to the Future scenes. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the new bar is only allowing drinks on the patio and masks are required.

Learn more about the business at www.facebook.com/mcflyspub.