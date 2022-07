Back 9 Golf & Entertainment, a $30 million facility on the downtown Indianapolis waterfront, will open Aug. 5, according to the Indianapolis Star .

The 58,500-sq.-ft. venue will feature 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story driving range and a 350-person outdoor music pavilion. It will also be home to its own restaurant and the new Best Friends Coffee & Spirits, an expansion of the popular Best Friends Coffee & Bagels.