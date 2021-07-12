Axe Throwing Venue Opens in North Carolina

Valhalla Axe Throwing Co. opened its second location on May 28 in Belmont, N.C. According to the Gaston Gazette, owner Robert White opened the county’s first axe-throwing business last year in Gastonia.

Customers can pay an hourly rate to throw axes into targets made of poplar wood. The business is all about the fun of the game and no food or beverage is offered. “Belmont has the bars and the nightlife scene,” White said. “We’re taking advantage of it not having any live entertainment.”

The 3,750-sq.-ft. facility has 10 axe targets and a lounge that can accommodate 80 customers. Throwers can play against one another, play in teams or book a lane for non-competitive solo throwing. It’s $20 per person for an hour or $35 per person for two hours.

Learn more at www.valhallaaxethrownc.com.