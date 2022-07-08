Axe Throwing Biz Opens in Alabama

German Axe Throwing Company held a grand opening ceremony on July 9 to celebrate a building extension and a new rage room, according to The Cullman Tribune.

The axe throwing venue has been there in Cullman, Alabama, since February 2021. In addition to axe throwing lanes, there will be a mechanical bull, foosball tables, a golf simulator and a stage for live music events.

That’s also in addition to the new “rage room,” which allows guests to “release emotional tension by smashing the items on display” – like glass bottles filled with colored powder. Safety glasses and suits, of course, are provided.

