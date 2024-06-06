AVS Companies Welcomes Logan Collins to FEC Team

Logan Collins has joined AVS Companies as a sales account executive on their amusement team. New to the industry, Collins graduated this year from the University of North Texas and has years of customer service and sales experience.

“We are thrilled to have Logan as a part of our team,” said Tony Shamma, vice president of sales said. “His skills and expertise will be a valuable addition to AVS, and we are looking forward to working together and achieving great things.”

Added Tony Costa, the company’s director of sales and operations in Texas: “We have high hopes for Logan as he is personable and eager to learn. We are looking forward to him managing the Southwest FEC business under the great guidance of Eileen Schreiner.”

Contact [email protected] for more.