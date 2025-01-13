AVS Companies Welcomes Chris Reisser to Tech Support

Chris Reisser, with more than 18 years in the vending and micro market industry, has joined the team at AVS Companies as a technical support manager for their cooler product lines.

“We’re pleased to welcome Chris Reisser to the AVS team,” said AVS Connect CTO Michael Lawlor. “Chris will be overseeing the technical support for our AVS cooler and freezer lines, which includes our new Smart Cooler Markets.” Reisser has previous experience working for industry leaders like Sodexo and Canteen.

Added Tom Vogt, AVS’s vice president of micro markets and vending: “With extensive experience in technical support and a strong background in the vending industry, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. He will be instrumental in enhancing our product offerings and customer service. We look forward to the positive impact he will make in this critical role.

Email [email protected] to learn more.