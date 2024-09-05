AVS Companies Places Games at Mardi Gras Lanes

Twenty-six new arcade games were installed at Mardi Gras Lanes last month by AVS Companies. It’s a new attraction for the bowling center and is dubbed King’s Corner Arcade.

“It was wonderful working with AVS on Kings Corner Arcade,” said Mardi Gras Lanes owner Keith Tadevich. “The knowledge of AVS’s Eileen Schreiner and her team was amazing, which made the selection and installation of the games and equipment as easy as possible. I look forward to working with AVS again in the future.”

Schreiner, AVS Companies’ director of FEC sales and service, added: “It was great to work with Keith and Brian from Mardi Gras Lanes and see King’s Corner Arcade take shape in the space. We knew it was going to be a hit when the customers kept coming in to look at what we were doing and asking when they could start playing!”

To learn more about an AVS installation, call them at 847-439-9400 or email [email protected].