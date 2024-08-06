AVS Companies Installs Smash Park Game Room

AVS Companies recently installed a 20-piece arcade for Smash Park in La Vista, Neb., that features redemption games, merchandisers, video games and more.

“I can confidently say that our experience with AVS has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Todd Lindberg, executive vice president of operations for Smash Park Entertainment Group. “As a business specializing in eatertainment venues, we rely heavily on the quality and reliability of our partners. From initial consultation to installation and ongoing support, AVS has consistently delivered beyond our expectations.”

Smash Park has eight indoor play activities, including pickleball, duckpin bowling, axe throwing and a karaoke suite.

From initial layouts to installation and maintenance, AVS says they’re “your one-stop-shop for all things amusement.”

