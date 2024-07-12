AVS Companies Hires Kevin Green in Sales

AVS Companies has brought on a new amusement sales account executive, Kevin Green. He has previous experience in restaurant management and is currently attending Illinois State University with graduation later this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Green to our sales team,” said Tony Shamma, vice president of sales. “While Kevin may be new to the industry, we believe his fresh perspective will bring innovative ideas and approaches to our sales strategies. We are confident that Kevin has the potential to make a significant impact and help us reach new heights, and he will be working closely with Eileen Schreiner, our director of FEC sales, and the sales team.”

You can reach that by emailing [email protected].