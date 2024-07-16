ATMs Go to Washington Event Later This Month

The National ATM Council invites all NAC members and friends to attend the annual ATMs Go to Washington event from July 29-30. Click here for the registration form, which you can complete and email to [email protected].

It’s completely free to participate, though attendees must pay for their own travel costs. The Capitol Hill visit helps make “our collective voices heard” by lawmakers and staff, NAC reports.

A complimentary networking dinner and briefing breakfast will be provided for all participants.

Call 904-683-6533 to learn more.