ATM Council Commends Support for Payment Choice Act

The National ATM Council says it commends the introduction of the Payment Choice Act of 2021 by a large, diverse and bipartisan cross-section of Congress. The legislation “preserves cash payment options for consumers’ in-person purchases of goods and services at retail establishments throughout the U.S.”

The legislation was introduced by Reps. Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.) and Chris Smith (R-N.J.). “NAC commends Congressmen Payne and Smith, and their many colleagues on both sides of the aisle, who are standing up together for the continued universal acceptance of U.S. currency as a payment option for all consumers in America,” said NAC Executive Director Bruce Renard.

“We appreciate their steadfast commitment to cash as a broad safety net for the millions of unbanked and underbanked Americans, as well as a vital means of personal protection for us all when it comes to maintaining the privacy of our personal financial practices and being assured of having a payment method that always works.”

Added NAC Chair George Sarantopoulos, CEO of Access One Solutions: “The nature of this issue, namely preserving the universal acceptance and viability of U.S. currency here at home, presents one of a very few subjects on which all House and Senate members can and should agree.” Visit www.natmc.org for more information.