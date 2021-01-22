Arizona Arcade Bar Helps Overturn 10 P.M. Curfew

Cobra Arcade Bar’s Tucson location was among the group of businesses in Arizona’s Pima County to win a preliminary injunction that immediately overturned the government’s 10 p.m. curfew orders.

According to the ruling by the Pima County Superior Court: “Because the court finds the resolution is not statutorily authorized and violates the governor’s executive order, and that the plaintiffs have demonstrated the possibility of harm, the court finds the plaintiffs are entitled to relief.”

The group’s lead attorney, Thomas Denker, said, “We are gratified on behalf of all citizens of Pima County that the court made a detailed and well-reasoned analysis of the law and the facts, and properly concluded that even in an emergency, the government must act reasonably and without exceeding its legitimate authority. No one is above the law. We also are pleased that our clients will be able to return to providing service to their customers safely both before and after 10 p.m., as the law allows.”

The 10 p.m. curfew was initially instituted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 15. Learn more about the business at www.cobraarcadebar.com.