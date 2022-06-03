Arizona Andretti Location Expected Summer 2023

The Chandler City Council recently approved preliminary plans for a new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games facility in Arizona.

Plans call for a 96,000-sq.-ft. venue with Andretti’s custom go-kart track, a bowling alley, arcade and laser tag arena. The location is slated to open by the summer of 2023.

“Andretti Karting facility will not only have one of the best and most challenging indoor karting tracks in the world, but will include restaurants, bars, bowling, new and virtual reality games and large event spaces,” a release said. Learn more at www.andrettikarting.com.