AREA15 in Vegas Turns into scAREA15

AREA15, which dubs itself “the ultimate playground for experiential entertainment,” will become “scAREA15” for October in celebration of Halloween.

Among the fun will be a Halloween-themed karaoke night, an immersive viewing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a magic show, concerts and more.

“This October, the entire AREA15 district will also be draped in otherworldly, eerie Halloween décor,” the venue reported. “As guests of all ages step inside, they’ll be surrounded by endless photo opportunities, where immersive art and the supernatural collide. The spine-tingling realm will be complimentary to explore, making it a must-visit destination this Halloween season.” Visit www.area15.com to learn more about what’s on deck.