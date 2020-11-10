Arcade1Up Sits Down with Outrun Cabinet

Retro arcade cabinet reproducer Arcade1Up recently introduced their first sit-down driving machine, which includes the 1986 classic Outrun, plus Turbo Outrun, Outrunners and Power Drift. According to IGN, the package includes a custom matching bench set with the steering wheel, brake and pedal setup and a 17-inch LCD screen.

The cabinet, smaller than the original machine (as usual), comes in at 45.8 inches high and weighs in at 113 pounds – quite light compared to the original cabinet’s bulky 350 pounds.

The first release of the machine is sold out, according to the Arcade1Up website, but you can click the link to be notified when it’s back in stock, likely at that $499.99 sticker price. Learn more at www.arcade1up.com.