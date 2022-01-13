Arcade1Up Nearing 3 Million Machines Sold

Tastemakers LLC’s Arcade1Up, the home retro game maker, recently celebrated ahead of time, marking nearly 3 million arcade machines sold at the Consumer Electronics Show, held in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8.

“We are proud to have built a whole new category of gaming,” said CEO Scott Bachrach. “Arcade culture was such an important part of history, and with Arcade1Up, you can relive that era and build your very own at-home arcade.”

In 2021, the company saw an 80% growth in sales over 2020, in part due to its expansion into new categories with the Infinity Game Table and the Arcade1Up Jr. line. Learn more at www.arcade1up.com.