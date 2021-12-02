Arcade1Up Collabs with Showfields, Adds Brick & Mortar Experience

Arcade1Up, the retro arcade maker for consumers, has teamed up with Showfields to bring the brand to customers in its first brick and mortar retail experience in New York and Miami, the company reports.

For the first time, shoppers will be able to immerse themselves into the games before buying. “We are excited to collaborate with Showfields as we have the opportunity to give shoppers the ultimate Arcade1Up experience,” said CEO Scott Bachrach. “They can see which machine suits them and for those with multiple machines, which one would be the best addition to their home arcade.”

Since the company launched three years ago, they’ve grown from eight employees to more than 80 and have sold more than 2 million arcade and pinball machines to home video gamers. You can learn more at www.arcade1up.com or visit them at Showfields in New York at 11 Bond St. or Miami Beach at 530 Lincoln Rd.