Arcade1Up Announces Legacy Edition Games

Tastemakers LLC’s Arcade1Up, makers of home versions of coin-op classics, recently started taking pre-orders for their new Legacy Edition category of three arcade machines – BANDAI Legacy Arcade Game – PAC-MANIA Edition, MIDWAY Legacy Arcade Game – Mortal Kombat 30th Edition and ATARI Legacy Arcade Game – Centipede Edition.

“While bringing the arcade experience home, one of the best feelings of getting a high score, or challenging friends to go head-to-head remotely, is something we wanted to capture,” said Davin Sufer, CTO of Arcade1Up. “By adding online leaderboards and gameplay to our new Legacy Edition arcade machines, it takes you back to gaming at an arcade while playing at home.”

Arcade1Up’s Legacy Edition machines offer gamers 14 classics in a single machine as well as online leaderboards and competitive gameplay. The new collection will be available online and on retail this summer. Learn more at www.arcade1up.com.