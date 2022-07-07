Arcade1Up Adds Home Games to Legacy Lineup

The at-home retro game maker Arcade1Up recently announced pre-orders for two new games in their growing Legacy Edition Collection – Bandai Namco Entertainment Legacy Ms. Pac-Man and Capcom Legacy Yoga Flame & Shinku Hadoken Edition.

The fan-favorite games feature wi-fi connected leaderboards and multiplayer capabilities. Each Legacy Edition Collection machine brings 14 classic games into fans’ homes, among them Galaga, Street Fighter II and Pac-Mania.

Pre-orders are available at www.arcade1up.com. The games are scheduled to ship in late July to the home consumer.