Thinking Outside the Arcade Box: Delivering Games to Homes

QuarterWorld, an arcade in Portland, Ore., decided to get creative after shutting down its operation last week before a mandatory 4-week shutdown of all bars and restaurants in the state. According to Oregon Live, the arcade, which also has a supply and service route, is now taking home rental orders to supplant their lost business.

Month-long rentals, with delivery and installation included, range from $100 to $350. You can take home your own Big Buck World for $200 a month and Doctor Mario for only $175. The business keeps an updated list of games available on its Facebook page.