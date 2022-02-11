Arcade Bar DraftCade Opens New Location

The arcade bar chain DraftCade recently opened in the Short Pump Town Center in Richmond, Va., by the owners of Funny Bone Comedy Club, which is located next door.

According to Richmond Biz Sense, the arcade features more than 60 arcade games and 10 pinball machines. There are also video game consoles and other games, plus 60 beers on tap along with a food menu.

It’s the third location for the concept, which is operated by Todd Leinenbach and Blake Blessinger, the owners of 18 comedy clubs around the country. DraftCade first opened in 2017 in Kansas City. There’s another location in Toledo, Ohio. Learn more at www.draftcade.com.