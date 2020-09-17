Apex Entertainment Announces NFL 2020 Season Partnership

Apex Entertainment recently announced a partnership with The New England Center for Children (NECC) for the 2020 NFL season. As part of their Apex Cares program, the company will donate $100 to NECC for every field goal converted by the New England Patriots.

They’ll also collaborate on several additional fundraising and awareness efforts throughout the season. Since opening in 2017, Apex Cares has worked with local charities to raise more than $100,000. NECC is an award-winning autism education center and research institute in Southborough, Mass.

Learn more at www.apexentertainment.com and www.necc.org.