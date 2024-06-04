Anthony Martinez Joins Amusement Source Int’l

Amusement Source International recently brought industry veteran Anthony Martinez has on board as its national sales manager. Martinez has more than 22 years of experience in sales and the technical side of the business.

“Anthony’s unique skillset will help broaden our market,” said ASI co-founder Cory Haynes. “He’s not only a great salesperson – he can help operators on the setup and support side.” He will spearhead sales building and brand recognition for Amusement Source International in the arcade, FEC and theme park sectors.

Martinez was most recently a sales executive for LAI Games and spent many years at Dave & Buster’s, where he began his career in amusements and serving as the company’s senior amusement manager before his departure.

Added ASI co-founder and president Jacob Yeh: “Having Anthony on board will allow us to focus on keeping our unique game portfolio fresh and build our direct import redemption merchandise division.”

