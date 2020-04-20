Andy Clure Surprises Dad With Willy Wonka

After spending a few months at the hospital and in rehab following a car accident, John Clure returned home on March 7. His son, Andy Clure, had been going to Florida to visit and take care of his parents before the stay-at-home order went into effect. In an effort to cheer up Dad, Clure rented a Willy Wonka pinball machine from a local arcade.

“I cannot tell you how excited and thrilled he was when they showed up with the delivery,” Clure wrote to pinmaker Jersey Jack Guarnieri. “I was on the phone with him when they turned it on for the first time and my dad goes… ‘Jersey Jack.’ My dad was so happy you could hear it in his voice. He is going to be 85 next month and trust me, you created something really special and put a smile on my dad’s face that I have not seen in a very long time.”