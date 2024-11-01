Andretti Karting & Games Growing in Texas, Across U.S.

Webster, Texas, and other cities across the U.S., are gearing up for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. The venue in Webster is set to break ground in mid-2025 and be completed by spring 2026, reports Community Impact. In addition to their high-tech karting, there’s arcade games, laser tag, mini-golf, laser tag and ropes courses, too.

Andretti has another Greater Houston area facility in Katy, Texas, which is just west of the city (Webster is southeast, about halfway to Galveston).

There are currently nine Andretti’s locations with five more planned for 2025. (By the way, RePlay caught wind of one of those when visiting last month’s Pinball Expo in Schaumburg, Ill., spotting a banner at a construction site promoting the coming site.) See every active location at www.andrettikarting.com.