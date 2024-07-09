Andretti Indoor Karting Opening in Texas Today

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has a new location in Grand Prairie, Texas, which opens today, July 10. According to WFAA, it’s their second location to open in North Texas; the first opened in The Colony in 2020.

“We are thrilled to bring the joy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to the community of Grand Prairie this summer,” said Collette Shillcutt, general manager of the Grand Prairie Andretti location.

“We know the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is bustling with families, some recently having moved to the area, and are seeking a way to connect and create memories and fun. We can’t wait to welcome in the community to show them our new entertainment center and give them the world-class Andretti experience.”

The 92,000-sq.-ft. center offers their usual high-speed electric go-karts on a multi-level track, plus arcade games, bowling and a two-story laser tag arena. The company already has plans for a third North Texas location in Fort Worth, set to open later this year.

For more locations, visit www.andrettikarting.com.