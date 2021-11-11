Andamiro’s New SpongeBob Redemption Machine at IAAPA

SpongeBob SquarePants Ticket Coaster from Andamiro will be at the company’s booth #1800 next week at IAAPA Expo in Orlando. It will ship in the first quarter of 2022.

In that new game, players start by dropping a ball into a corkscrew that deposits the ball onto a track to complete the ride. The objective is to accurately time the landing of the ball into the opening of one of the nine roller coaster cars with corresponding ticket values.

Among other games at the company’s booth will be their Mini SpongeBob Soccer, Krabby Patty Party, Marvel Avengerscoin pusher and the Redeem Machine kiosk. Learn more at www.andamirousa.com.