Andamiro’s Marvel’s Avengers Coin Pusher Now Available

The new Marvel’s Avengers redemption pusher from Andamiro USA – in partnership with Disney – began hitting locations in August after a summer of testing and will continue rolling out throughout the year and into 2021. The company notes it’s the first arcade title developed under the Andamiro-Disney creative alliance formed in 2019.

In the game, players shoot tokens at a moving target wheel to win tickets and other rewards like collectible cards. The main objective is to push the Infinity Stones off the playfield ledge. The Bonus Reel game on each player side is enabled when a stone is dropped. When all six are collected, the central Super Bonus wheel game is activated.

“At its heart, Andamiro’s Avengers is a game with a mission, allowing players to become their favorite Marvel character to save the universe,” said Drew Maniscalco, Andamiro USA president. “Our goal was to create a unique redemption experience, complimented by beautiful cabinet art that stands out. Our design and engineering teams in South Korea delivered the goods. Who else can do that on a coin pusher platform?”

Apart from the redemption game itself, the collectible card set is another draw. It has nine Marvel characters: Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor and Thanos – the supervillain who dons the coveted “rare card.” The cards offer a comic book-style likeness of the characters along with fun facts on the back.

The Marvel’s Avengers pusher comes in collectible card and non-card versions. It also comes in a 2-player, 6 ft. wide deluxe cabinet or a single-player, 3 ft. wide cabinet – both boasting the same ticket-awarding gameplay. Email [email protected] for more information.