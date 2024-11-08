Andamiro to Debut Star Wars Coin Pusher

Andamiro USA will be in booth #1800 at IAAPA Expo this year with their brand-new IP game Star Wars Coin Pusher, a 2-player machine made in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney.

The game’s two player stations are themed to the iconic rivalry between the Star Wars universe’s Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, allowing players to immerse themselves in the Star Wars story.

“To think that we’d one day collaborate with Lucasfilm on a Star Wars arcade game is a dream come true,” said Andamiro USA President Drew Maniscalco. “Andamiro takes licensing very seriously, aiming to create products that satisfy the licensor’s requirements and deliver authenticity to an IP’s fan base. The Lucas team entrusted us with this venerable title and its iconic assets, staying fully engaged and providing valuable input, which we incorporated into the Star Wars Coin Pusher. This game is a true collaboration.”

At IAAPA, Andamiro will also showcase a new 1-player edition of their Spider-Man Coin Pusher, maintaining the gameplay of the original 2-player model while offering a more compact configuration for operators.

Email [email protected] to inquire about the products and stay tuned for a feature on Star Wars Coin Pusher in the December issue of RePlay.