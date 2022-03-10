Andamiro Showing Three New Games in Expo Booth

Andamiro USA will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth #337 with three new arcade machines and nine games total. The new ones include Bobblehead Baseball, SpongeBob Ticket Coaster and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Mini.

Bobblehead Baseball is the company’s newest video redemption game and first licensed title from MLB Players Inc. The game pits players against the bobblehead avatars of MLB’s biggest stars. “Everyone who has come to our office to see Bobblehead Baseball loved it,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “We had the game flown in from Korea just for the show. I will be interested to see operators’ reactions.”

Meanwhile SpongeBob Ticket Coaster and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Mini both made their debuts at IAAPA Expo 2021. SpongeBob is a gravity game in a two-player cabinet. Players drop a ball into a corkscrew that deposits the ball onto a track to complete the ride. The mini version of Jurassic World measures only 74” deep compared to the original’s 119” deep.

Learn more at www.andamirousa.com.