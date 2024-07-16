Andamiro Releases Phoenix 2024 Update

Andamiro has released Pump It Up Phoenix 2024, version 2.00.0, which they say is the “ninth and most significant update in the Phoenix series.”

The company said the ambitious update began downloading to Pump It Up games this summer and “transforms the Phoenix rhythm and dance sensation into an even more immersives and exhilarating experience.” Like all of the Pump It Up updates, version 2.00.0 is free.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Pump It Up Phoenix, which has been a tremendous success thanks to our dedicated community of players,” said M-Project leader Changhee Son (a.k.a. MACNOM). “With the release of Phoenix 2024, we are taking the Pump It Up experience to the next level.”

Among the host of new features and content enhancements are 10 new songs and step charts, including K-pop hits like “Crush” by Zerobaseone and “Bubble” by STAYC.

The update also comes with a revamped user interface and new features like the “Judge Timing” command for adjusting judgement timing. The theme and colors of the UI have also been updated to reflect the new version and its blue color scheme.

