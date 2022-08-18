Andamiro Games In-Stock, More Shipping Soon

SpongeBob Ticket Coaster and the Avengers pusher from Andamiro USA are among the games now in stock and shipping, the company reports. Jurassic World and Pump It Up LX will be back in stock later this month and SpongeBob Pirates will be available in late September.

Andamiro will also have Bobblehead Baseball and their 1-player Avengers shipping in November. Other games now in-stock are Basketball Pro, Baseball Pro, Jurassic Mini and Safe Cracker.

Learn more at [email protected] or call 646-325-6477.