Andamiro Expands Spider-Man Franchise

Andamiro USA recently announced their new 1-player Spider-Man Coin Pusher, which will ship sometime in mid-December following IAAPA Expo. The new 1-player edition “retains the engaging gameplay of the original 2-player model while offering a more compact configuration suitable for a variety of arcade settings and operators’ budgets.”

The company reports that many key mechanical features were carried over from the 2-player version, including the auto-rotating coin-firing mechanism that emulates Spider-Man’s web-shooting gesture.

Gameplay also features the rapid auto shot event, which releases up to 45 coins in a 15-second interval with adjustable time settings allowing for 30-90 bonus shots.

Different in this version is an expanded Big Ball game in which the prize layout has been updated to include seven target holes, comprised of six ticket value prizes and one for the super bonus.

To learn more about the game, email [email protected].