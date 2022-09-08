Andamiro Begins Shipping SpongeBob Pirates Machine

Andamiro recently announced it has started shipping SpongeBob Pirates of Bikini Bottom, the redemption game that features nine character cards from the classic cartoon. It’s the company’s sixth SpongeBob arcade adaptation.

“The key to a successful SpongeBob adaptation is the game itself must be compelling on its own,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco, “and we believe Pirates of Bikini Bottom is the most innovative pusher-style concept to hit the market.”

The game integrates not only character cards, but plastic chips, video gameplay and ball pusher mechanics “to create a feature-rich arcade mashup with lots of ways to win tickets.”

Learn more by emailing [email protected].