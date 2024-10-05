Amuze Secures Refinancing

Amuze recently announced the successful refinancing of its debt in partnership with WhiteHorse Capital, which the company said is a key step in enhancing their capital structure and providing them with the “financial flexibility to focus on core operations, invest in growth initiatives and continue delivering exceptional value to stakeholders.”

“We are incredibly excited about this milestone and feel well-positioned to continue our trajectory as a preeminent name in the industry,” said Amuze CEO Darren Delp. “This strategic partnership with WhiteHorse Capital reinforces our long-term vision and commitment to growth.”

Amuze also recently announced the renewal of their partnership with Urban Air, one of the largest adventure park brands in the U.S.