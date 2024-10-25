Amuze Acquires Ferris Music Service

Amuze recently announced the purchase of Ferris Music Service, Inc., and its ATM division, Mainely ATMs. The move bolsters Amuze’s presence in the Northeast, building on Ferris Music Service’s trusted reputation as a provider of amusement games and ATMs across the state of Maine.

Ferris Music Service was founded more than 65 years ago and has more than 1,200 amusement games and 240 ATMs at bars, restaurants and other venues across the state.

“Over the past 65 years, Ferris Music Service’s family-owned business has dedicated itself to supporting Maine’s entertainment industry,” said Joseph Ferris III, the general manager of Mainely ATMs. “We are proud of what we’ve built and excited to join forces with Bar Partners, whose national reach and bold leadership will help us continue to grow, allowing more customers to experience the joy that our products bring.”

Amuze is the parent company of Bar Partners, as well as Pipeline Games, Emerson Amusements and Gardner Games. Learn more at www.amuzeproducts.com.