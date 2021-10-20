Amusement Products Hosts Second FEC Success of 2021

The twice-yearly FEC Success Institute by Amusement Products was held Oct. 5-6 in Chattanooga, Tenn., surpassing the attendance of this year’s in-person June event, which was the first since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“It is encouraging to watch the FEC industry continue to rebound with the interest generated by educational programs like the FEC Success Institute,” said Rick Johnson, Director of Marketing for Amusement Products.

The biggest reason for attending FEC Success Institute is the opportunity to meet one-on-one with experts from all areas of the fun center industry. “If you want to enter the FEC industry, or expand your already established FEC, then you need to attend classes at the FEC Success Institute,” said attendee Gunther Lardizabal. “All the information you need is presented by subject matter experts with decades of experience.”

The FEC Success Institute is a pre-approved course for IAAPA’s certification program; all attendees are awarded a certificate of completion for 14 credit hours at the conclusion of each seminar that goes toward the IAAPA certification.

The 2022 events are scheduled for March 8-9 and Oct. 4-5. Learn more at www.fecsuccess.com.

In other company news, Amusement Products will be on the trade show floor at IAAPA Expo with two new innovations. The first is Power Up Karting, which “reinvents go-kart racing by bringing a video game-like experience to go-kart tracks.”

Racers will have to drive over spots in the track to gain or lose speed. Other spots can impact the performance of their opponents.

They’ll also be featuring Ultimate Trainer 3020, a 48-pitch baseball and softball pitching machine. It has a touchscreen kiosk that allows batters to select their pitch choices, which include a total of 48 different pitches – from multiple fastball speeds to a slow-pitch knuckleball.

Check them out at Booth #4869.