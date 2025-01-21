Amusement Expo’s Education Schedule Online

Amusement Expo 2025 is now less than two months away and organizers have released a schedule for the two days of education, which includes the co-locating VR Arcade and Attractions Summit (now in its eighth year).

A session recently featured by AEI 2025 organizers was “Path to Capital: Strategies for Securing Loans & Financing.” The seminar will include industry experts Catherine Algra (CFO of H. Betti Industries), Jim Hines (Vice President of Business Development at APEX Commercial), Phil Webb (President of PDQ Merchant Enterprises) and Sal Cifala (Vice President of National Business Development at Western Equipment Finance).