Amusement Expo’s Call for Speakers Open

Prospective speakers, now’s your chance to submit a presentation proposal for Amusement Expo 2025. The education program will be held March 17-18 at the Westgate Hotel & Resort in Las Vegas.

Organizers say they “invite industry experts, innovators and thought leaders to share their insights during our general and breakout sessions.” The theme next year will be “Power Up!”

Proposals should include a brief bio, session title and a summary of the presentation. AEI has listed some topics of interest as AI in the amusement industry, emerging trends, promotions and marketing strategies and employee evaluations and best practices.

The deadline to submit is Aug. 30. Speakers will be notified of acceptance by Sept. 30.

Click here to apply. For more information on the show, visit www.amusementexpo.org.