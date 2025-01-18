Amusement Expo Exhibit Space Nearly Sold Out

AEI 2025 organizers recently announced that 98% of the available exhibit floor space has already been sold. They say attendees will benefit from “strong interest from companies in showcasing their latest products and services, an expanded range of exhibits and game demonstrations and expanded game and out-of-home entertainment announcements.”

For attendees, you still have time for early bird discount registration, which ends Feb. 17. Click here to register and take advantage of the deal.

Amusement Expo runs from March 17-20 with two days of education followed by the two days of trade show.

A preliminary schedule is on the website now. Check it out at www.amusementexpo.org.