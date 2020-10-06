Amusement Expo Changes Dates; Vegas Opens Up to Trade Shows

The major spring 2021 industry event Amusement Expo has been moved from its usual timeframe in March to May 5-7 – still planned for the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the situation and our thinking, at this point, is the prudent thing to do is to push back next year’s AEI and grab open dates a bit later, but not out of the traditional spring cycle the show has been on since its inception in 2010,” said Joe Camarota, president of AAMA.

The new dates also push the event to a Wednesday to Friday schedule, though not much else changes.

“It’s important for our industry to meet face-to-face in 2021 not only to reflect on where we’ve been, but more importantly, to share how this experience will change the manner in which we conduct business moving forward,” added AMOA president Greg Trent. “Moving AEI to May provides additional time for exhibitors and attendees to get back on their feet so they can be in Vegas and engage in the conversation.” Learn more and stay up-to-date at www.amusementexpo.org.

In related news, last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced get-togethers of up to 250 people can resume under strict rules. Among those allowed get-togethers: live entertainment, concerts and importantly for the amusement industry… trade shows.

As of now, according to the Reno Gazette Journal, the events are capped at 250 people (not including employees, organizers or performers) unless a plan is submitted for 1,000 people. Venues can have 1,000 guests if the following requirements are met:

The venue can separate the event’s guests into separate rooms that hold no more than 250 people or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

Staff is restricted to working one area during the event.

Each area must have floor to ceiling walls and separate entrances and exits.

Guests must be pre-registered.

Organizers must also submit a “Large Gathering Venue Covid-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan to local health authorities for review.